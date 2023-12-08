On Monday this week (4 December) Rockstar Games published the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI, the next instalment in its hugely popular GTA series.

Since then the trailer has been watched more than 126m times on YouTube alone. There’s a music angle to this too. The trailer makes prominent use of Tom Petty’s ‘Love Is A Long Road’ in a sync deal with Universal Music Enterprises.

Spotify told the BBC that the trailer led to a 36,979% spike in streams of the track. This is one of those stats that doesn’t mean much unless you know the actual numbers: how many streams it was getting before the trailer, and now after. Those have not been announced.

‘Love Is A Long Road’ currently has nearly 13.8m streams on Spotify, so it has a way to go to catch his biggest hit on the platform, ‘Free Fallin’’ with 639.8m streams.

Still, this early spike for the track may not be the last: the GTA VI trailer could have a knock-on effect for the song on platforms like TikTok for example.