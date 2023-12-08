On the second day of Christmas my true love sent to me: two turtle doves, and a request that I send back in return a list of the most popular Music Ally news stories of 2023 in the form of a snappy listicle. It would be rude to refuse.

More than 828,000 people have visited our website so far this year, but what were the music industry stories that proved most popular? Read on for the top five.

1. The TikTokification of Spotify

We were all set to predict what might be announced at Spotify’s ‘Stream On’ event in March, when one of the key changes – a new video-based vertical discovery feed – turned up on our phone early. Our story, including a video showing how it worked, was thus a big hit in the lead-up to the event as other outlets picked up on it.

This kind of ‘TikTokification’ was a trend beyond Spotify, with YouTube Music and SoundCloud also deploying similar discovery ideas. 2023 was the year when the boundaries between short-video apps and music-streaming services blurred more than ever before.

2. Spotify’s live-audio shutdown

Remember when Clubhouse was The Future? The live audio app had huge buzz in early 2021, with millions of users gathering to… well, as time went on, gathering to realise they weren’t as interested in listening to people bore on about crypto or marketing hacks as they expected.

Still, at its peak, the Clubhouse fervour spread to larger audio services, Spotify included. It bought a live-audio app called Locker Room, rebranded it as Spotify Greenroom, then rebranded it again as Spotify Live, but in April this year shut it down. An expensive €57m experiment – that being how much Spotify had paid for Locker Room.

3. Ed Sheeran’s AI experiment

Once upon a time, Music Ally sparked an emergency meeting at [LABEL NAME REDACTED] after an April Fool story suggesting that social games giant (well, it was giant then) Zynga was about to buy Warner Music Group. A spokesperson called ‘Jess Keeding’ suggesting “gamers might be offered a free James Blunt album if they buy five tractors in FarmVille” was apparently not obvious enough.

This year’s April Fool story thankfully didn’t cause trouble on that scale, but it was the third most popular story of the year on the site. It reported on Ed Sheeran using an AI to write at least one track on his new album, while admitting that ‘Castle on the Galway Shape of Happier Perfect Shivers Out Loud’ may have been too influenced by his past work…

4. TikTok’s music boss defends short video

One of the standout sessions at the NY:LON Connect conference in January was the keynote from TikTok’s music chief Ole Obermann, and our report of what he had to say was the fourth biggest story on the site in 2023 – reflecting the industry’s interest in TikTok’s plans.

The session included Obermann defending TikTok against recent comments from YouTube’s Lyor Cohen criticising “short-form video that doesn’t lead anywhere” – a barb aimed very clearly at TikTok. “We do have to be careful that we don’t have a generation of music fans who grow up being satisfied with 30-second snippets of music,” said Obermann.

“We spend tons of time looking at the data, on TikTok and also elsewhere. We do not see cannibalisation. We see a complementary thing happening. People discover the song on TikTok, and they go to Apple, they go to Spotify, they go to YouTube, they go to Amazon, they go to Deezer, wherever they want to go – and they listen to the full song.”

5. Spotify sells Soundtrap back to founders

It seems readers were really interested in Spotify acquisitions that didn’t quite work out this year. Soundtrap was the online music studio that Spotify bought in 2017 as part of its expansion into tools for musician.

Five and a half years later, it was deemed non-core – but rather than shut it down like Spotify Live, Spotify opted to sell Soundtrap back to its founders. As splits go this seemed an amicable one, and Soundtrap continued its work as an independent entity, adding more features and sounds for its community of musicians.