Nonprofit organisation She Is The Music has teamed up with music fintech firm EngineEars for a new training program for women audio engineers.

It’s called ‘MixHer’ and will provide Dolby Atmos training and certification. Bose, Dolby, Universal Music Group and East Iris Studios are backing the new scheme, which will include a three-day event at the studios in February 2024.

“With low numbers of women engineers represented in music, there is both a significant need and major opportunity to create change for good,” said She Is The Music’s executive director Michelle Arkuski.

Earlier this year, a report called ‘Lost in the Mix’ analysed data from the most popular songs and albums in the US in 2022.

It found that only 16 of the 240 credited producers and engineers on the 10 most-streamed tracks of 2022 across five DSPs were women and non-binary people – 6.7%.

Meanwhile, when technical credits were analysed across a wider sample of 634 songs, women and non-binary people made up 5.2% of the producers and 3.1% of the engineers. This is the challenge that programs like MixHer are aiming to tackle.