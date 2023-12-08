Earlier this week, Spotify announced that it was gathering its artist-marketing tools into a new ‘Campaign Kit’. Now it has revealed some quick additions to that kit.

The big news is an expansion of Spotify’s ‘Discovery Mode’ scheme, which launched as a way for tracks to be promoted in the streaming service’s radio and autoplay modes, in exchange for a lower royalty rate.

From 3 January 2024, Discovery Mode campaigns will extend to include Daily Mix playlists, and then to artist, decade, mood and genre mixes after that.

Discovery Mode has sparked a lot of debate, and criticism from some quarters accusing it of being a new version of payola. For its part, Spotify has regularly published case studies aiming to show that artists have had success growing their audiences using the feature.

Expect the debate to heat up again as it expands into more parts of the company’s service.

Separately, Spotify has announced that it is expanding its new ‘Showcase’ paid campaigns tool to the UK, Canada, Australia and France, with its ‘Marquee’ ads also rolling out in France for the first time.