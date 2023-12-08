Spotify is beginning the search for a new chief financial officer, after announcing that its current CFO Paul Vogel will leave the company at the end of March 2024.

“Spotify has embarked on an evolution over the last two years to bring our spending more in line with market expectations while also funding the significant growth opportunities we continue to identify,” said CEO Daniel Ek in a statement.

“I’ve talked a lot with Paul about the need to balance these two objectives carefully. Over time, we’ve come to the conclusion that Spotify is entering a new phase and needs a CFO with a different mix of experiences.”

In unfortunate timing for Spotify, the announcement came the same day as media outlets began reporting that Vogel had sold $9.4m of Spotify stock on Tuesday, the day after the company’s announcement that it was laying off 17% of its staff. That announcement had led to a rise in Spotify’s share price.

The identity of some of the more senior staff included in those cuts is also starting to emerge. Spotify’s MD for the UK and Ireland, Tom Connaughton, confirmed his departure yesterday in a LinkedIn post.

Bloomberg also reported that Spotify’s VP, global head of marketing Taj Alavi is among those leaving the company.