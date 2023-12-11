The debate over AI models, training and copyright continues in the US, with performing rights org Ascap filing its latest response to the US Copyright Office’s study of these issues.

It is unimpressed with some of the arguments put forward by AI companies that training should be considered fair use, and that having to license music (or whatever copyrighted content it is they are using) would be onerous.

“Armchair speculations about the efficiency of licensing do not justify a rampant disregard for creators’ rights,” is Ascap’s brisk response to that.

“As they have done countless times in the past, licensing models will adapt to the evolving technical environment to ensure that creators are compensated for the use of their intellectual property.”

Its filing, which you can read here, goes into more detail on that. Ascap also used the filing to press for a new federal ‘right of publicity’ in the US to protect musicians.

“Without allowing the artists and creators to control their voice and likeness, this technology will create both consumer confusion and serious financial harm to the original music creators…”