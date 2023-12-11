Our lead story today explores booming revenues for the live music industry. But y’know what else is booming? The number of proposed pieces of ticketing regulation in the US.

Friday (8 December) brought the latest: the Fans First Act. It was introduced by Senators Amy Klobuchar and John Cornyn as a piece of bi-partisan legislation.

Klobuchar, you may remember, was also a prime mover in another bill, the Unlock Ticketing Markets Act, which was introduced in April this year.

The new bill is about greater transparency in ticketing, including showing fans the true cost of tickets (fees included) when they first select them for purchase.

It would also require clear terms and conditions of purchase; show which seat or section they are selling in; and say whether they are the original seller or not.

The act would also strengthen the existing Better Online Ticket Sales (BOTS) Act to tackle touting, and stiffen penalties for ‘bad actors’ in the secondary ticketing market.

The new bill is backed by the music industry’s Fix the Tix Coalition, the RIAA, and the Recording Academy among other bodies. Live Nation boss Michael Rapino also welcomed the Act.