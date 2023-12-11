Global music body the IFPI has published its latest ‘Engaging With Music’ report, based on a survey of more than 43,000 people across 18 countries. We reported on its AI findings earlier this month, but there are plenty more stats to chew on in the full report.

The average time spent listening to music each week has grown from 20.1 hours per fan in 2022 to 20.7 hours now. 32% of that listening is on audio streaming services and 31% on video streaming services.

The latter looks like a big jump from 2022’s 19%, but there is a change in methodology. This year, short-form video (8% of listening in 2022) is bundled into the video-streaming category.

Radio accounts for 17% of music listening in 2023 (flat year-on-year) and purchased music for 9% (down from 10%).

Nearly half (48%) of respondents listen to music using subscription audio streaming services, up from 46% last year. However, for 16-24 year-olds that percentage is 60%, and for 25-34 year-olds it’s 62%.

One final titbit: Mexico was the fifth most-engaged country in terms of music subscriptions in 2022, with 50% of the people surveyed there using one. In 2023 it’s jumped to second with 57%, only four percentage points behind perennial leader Sweden.

The full report wasn’t live at the time of writing, but when it is published it should be here.