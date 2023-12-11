After several late nights of intense negotiations, the European Parliament and European Council have reached a provisional agreement on the EU’s Artificial Intelligence Act.

You can read the Parliament’s summary of the deal here, and the European Commission’s welcoming of it here.

The text will now need to be formally adopted by the Parliament and the Council before it can become law, and after that it will be down to individual EU countries to implement it locally.

What does this all mean for the music industry, which has been lobbying hard for the act to include tough rules for AI companies training their models on copyrighted content? Based on the responses of industry body IFPI and German collecting society GEMA, the mood is positive.

“A constructive and encouraging framework,” as the IFPI put it. “While technical details are not yet finalised, this agreement makes clear that essential principles – such as meaningful transparency obligations and respect of EU copyright standards for any GPAI [general purpose AI] model that operates in the internal market – must be fully reflected in the final legislation and its concrete application if we are to achieve our mutual goals.”

As for GEMA, its CEO Dr Tobias Holzmüller added: “Those intending to offer generative AI in Europe must be able to explain what contents they used to train it. The results we now have on the table are a step in the right direction, but need to be sharpened further on a technical level.”