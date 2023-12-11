It’s a very busy week for Roblox’s music team, to say the least. Three prominent artists have announced their latest experiences on the gaming service: Olivia Rodrigo, Cher and Nicki Minaj.

Rodrigo’s is called ‘PARTY!!! at Olivia’s Place‘ and is the result of a partnership between Interscope Geffen A&M Records and Sawhorse Productions. It’s a virtual hangout for fans with virtual merch, dance moves and a scavenger hunt.

Oh, and music: three tracks from her ‘Guts’ album are playable within the experience.

Cher isn’t getting her own standalone experience, but instead is getting a four-week promotion in WMG’s ‘Harmony Hills‘ Roblox game, developed by Gamefam.

There will be Cher-themed quests, more virtual merch, an avatar of the star to interact with, and some of her Christmas songs playing in the background.

Finally, ‘Nicki Minaj’s Gag City‘ launched today, developed for Republic Records by Karta. This experience includes a range of virtual merch and dance moves, as well as recreated scenes from Minaj’s videos for selfie-posing purposes.

These three experiences (or promotions in Cher’s case) going live at the same time feels like the latest step up in Roblox’s music ambitions.

Read our recent interview with its head of music partnerships Karibi Dagogo-Jack for more on that, ahead of his appearance at our Music Ally Connect conference next month.