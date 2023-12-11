“2023 was a colossus, the likes of which the live industry has never before seen.” It’s quite the opening sentence for live-industry data-cruncher Pollstar’s annual report on the health of the market, but the company said that the numbers supported its claim.

“If 2022 was a historic record-setting year, which it was, then this year completely blew it out of the water – by double digits. Total grosses for the 2023 Worldwide Top 100 Tours were up 46% to $9.17 billion from $6.28 billion the year previous; average grosses were up a whopping 53.2% to $2.37 million per show from $1.54 million.”

Pollstar added that those top 100 tours sold 70m tickets (up from 59m for the top 100 in 2022) despite the average price of a ticket increasing by 23.3% to $130.81. Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ became the first tour to ever gross more than $1bn ($1.04bn to be precise) with Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance Tour’ grossing $579.8m to take second place in the rankings.

“The duo not only smashed the glass ceiling but created a more inclusive roof in their wake,” was Pollstar’s verdict, noting that the top 25 in its tour rankings spanned pop, country, hip-hop and R&B, Latin and rock. “It was not long ago that industry was asking itself who could replace boomer stadium rock acts? The answer is potentially anyone from any genre.”

But wait. These figures represent the top end of the live market. Excited talk about the live sector having “turned the corner” this year shouldn’t distract the music industry from the challenges facing artists lower down the live pyramid, nor from the very real threats that remain for smaller independent venues.

Pollstar did address the latter, alongside its estimate that the top 200 club-level venues grossed $410.1m from more than 10m ticket sales this year – up 26% and 16% respectively. “There are still some independent clubs who find themselves struggling. Up against a glut of options in the marketplace, rising costs, limited budgets and staffing shortages, some are still not making ends meet,” it noted.

Independent venues are the grassroots circuit that provide the foundations for the record-setting figures of the larger arenas and stadiums, and the artists struggling with the costs of touring and with ticket sales are also the live industry’s lifeblood.

Pollstar’s figures are still worth celebrating, but they should also inform the debates about how some of the stonking revenues being grossed at the top end of the live industry can be used to better support those grassroots foundations.