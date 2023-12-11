We reported last week for the trailer of a new mode within Fortnite starring The Weeknd that looked a lot like classic Guitar Hero or Rock Band.

Fortnite’s ‘Festival’ officially launched this weekend, so now we know exactly what it’s about. Epic Games’ announcement confirmed that Harmonix, the developer it bought in 2021, created the mode, including “a top-tier licensed soundtrack of massive global hits”.

It lets up to four players team up to play the virtual lead, drums, vocals and bass parts to each song, hitting buttons in time with falling notes in classic style.

The mode is based around ‘Jam Tracks’ which are unlocked through playing or purchased using Fortnite’s V-Bucks currency. Virtual instruments and emotes can also be unlocked or bought. The Weeknd is the star of Festival’s first season, which runs until 22 February 2024.

So yes, essentially Harmonix have relaunched Rock Band (sans plastic instruments… for now – “it’s a priority for the team and currently under development”) within Fortnite. And it taps neatly into the game’s powerful economy: for songs as well as for artist skins and other items.