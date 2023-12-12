Apple Music loves spatial audio, and it wants labels and artists to love it too – showing their love by making their new releases and catalogues alike available in Dolby Atmos.

Now it may be preparing to offer a new incentive: higher royalties.

“Starting next year, the company plans to give added weighting to stream of songs that are mixed in Dolby Atmos technology,” reported Bloomberg yesterday, citing the traditional ‘people with knowledge of matter’ as its sources.

(Which either means they missed out a ‘the’ in that sentence, or that they talked to some physicists who were also surprisingly well informed about Apple secrets.)

But enough jokes: this is the first sign that Apple Music is prepared to tweak its payouts model, following recent announcements by Deezer and Spotify about their own changes.

Higher payments for spatial audio songs is a twist, although perhaps not a surprising one given Apple’s focus on the format.

In January, it said that 80% of its global subscribers were listening to at least some spatial tracks, with monthly plays having grown by 1,000%.