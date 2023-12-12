Fortnite publisher Epic Games has scored a big win in its legal battle with Google over Android’s app store.

The jury in the case found in Epic’s favour, deciding that the Google Play store and its billing service were an illegal monopoly, and that Google did anticompetitive things that injured Epic Games and other developers.

“Today’s verdict is a win for all app developers and consumers around the world,” trumpeted Epic in its celebratory blog post.

“It proves that Google’s app store practices are illegal and they abuse their monopoly to extract exorbitant fees, stifle competition and reduce innovation.”

It added that the ruling “demonstrates the urgent need for legislation and regulations that address Apple and Google strangleholds over smartphones”.

Google, unsurprisingly, does not share this opinion.

“We plan to challenge the verdict,” its VP, government affairs and public policy Wilson White said in a statement.

“Android and Google Play provide more choice and openness than any other major mobile platform. The trial made clear that we compete fiercely with Apple and its App Store, as well as app stores on Android devices and gaming consoles.”

Spotify, which is fighting its own battle with Apple (although it got a sweetheart deal with Google, which was revealed in the Epic Games trial) will be watching the fallout closely.