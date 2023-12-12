The annual recaps keep coming, but today’s is not from a streaming service or social-media platform.

It’s Google’s annual ‘Year in Search’ report, which reveals the biggest trends among users of its search engine.

That includes global rankings for the most popular musicians by this metric, with the resurgent Shakira topping the list.

No surprises why: her ‘Bzrp Music Sessions Vol. 53’ collaboration with Bizarrap was the third most-searched-for song on Google globally this year.

Jason Aldean, Joe Jonas, Smash Mouth and Peppino di Capri were the other top-five artists. The latter being an 84 year-old Italian singer, which is a curveball. As far as we can make out, he got a massive spike in February from his lifetime achievement at the Sanremo Music Festival.

As for the most-Googled songs this year, top spot in that list went to Japanese duo Yoasobi’s ‘Idol’ (アイドル in Japanese), which was the theme song for a popular anime series.

Aldean’s ‘Try That In A Small Town’, Sam Smith and Kim Petras’s ‘Unholy’ and Fifty Fifty’s ‘Cupid’ were also in the top five.