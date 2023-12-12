Hipgnosis founder Merck Mercuriadis may be giving evidence to politicians today about how musicians are remunerated, but the financial health of his music fund continues to make headlines.

The latest development is the announcement yesterday that Hipgnosis Songs Fund has sold around 20,000 songs for $23.1m.

That’s around 1% of its overall portfolio, although the company described them as “non-core songs” that it had originally acquired from Kobalt in 2020.

“They require time intensive, ongoing accounting and reporting obligations and do not all have perpetual ownership rights,” claimed Hipgnosis’s announcement. “Their eventual sale was part of the Company’s acquisition strategy.”

Hipgnosis did not say which songs were sold, nor did it announce who has acquired them. It did say that the $23.1m price was a 14.2% discount on their valuation at the end of September.

The news comes ahead of Hipgnosis’s latest financial results, covering the six months to the end of September. They will be published next Tuesday (19 December).