On the third day of Christmas, my true love sent to me: three French hens. And they reminded me that France has actually played a significant role several times in the music streaming economy this year.

We’ll give you some examples, they clucked. In January, Centre Nationale de la Musique in France fired up the debate about streaming fraud with a report claiming that between 1% and 3% of all music streams in France in 2022 were detected to be fraudulent. Add in the undetected ones, and the percentage would be higher.

In 2023, France also saw the publication of a political bill that would introduce a tax on music-streaming there – something labels body SNEP would later protest about vociferously. Not its only protest of the year: it also took a swing at TikTok and other short-video services, suggesting that they were cannibalising streaming subscriptions.

As the headquarters of Deezer, France was also where that streaming service launched the new ‘artist-centric’ recordings payouts model that it had devised with Universal Music Group. And France is also where Deezer is exploring a version of that model for publishing payouts with collecting society Sacem.

Talking of Sacem, it made ripples globally in the debate around AI technologies and music by exercising its right to opt out of musical AI training, while another political bill proposed this year in France – regulating generative AI – hewed closely to the lobbying goals of the music industry.

In short: ooh la la! France encapsulated many of the big stories in the music streaming economy this year.

Three main areas of discontent

Let’s zoom out on the key trends. The music industry is still growing: the IFPI’s Global Music Report revealed 9% growth in recorded music revenues in 2022, while the global value of music copyright (recordings plus publishing) grew by 14% according to economist Will Page.

Yet there are still three main areas of discontent. First, the music industry thinks the streaming economy still undervalues music. That’s why rightsholders have been ramping up the pressure on streaming services to increase the price of their subscriptions.

Second, the industry wants those DSPs to crack down harder on fraudulent streams, and also to redirect a big chunk of the royalties that go to ‘noise’ – or ‘non-music’ – content.

(Think white noise, waves, rain sounds etc. Not bad in themselves – try telling someone who suffers from insomnia that white noise has no value – but they have potential to be used in gaming the system. An eight-hour playlist of 31-second noise tracks designed to be played through the night, for example…)

The third source of discontent is a familiar one: artists and songwriters who are unhappy with the amount of money that streaming pays out for their music, and/or with how those royalties are shared out.

2023 wasn’t the year when all (or even some) of these problems were solved. But it was the year when the foundations were laid to take a proper crack at them in 2024.

Subscription prices have gone up for pretty much every major streaming service, and while it was only a dollar for individual subs and a couple of dollars for family plans, rightsholders are already pitching for these rises to become a recurring thing, Netflix-style.

Deezer and UMG’s artist-centric system focuses on battling fraud; demonetising noise content and boosting royalties paid to’ professional’ artists. In turn, Spotify announced its own changes focusing on fraud, noise content and redirecting money away from the least popular music.

It’s the redirection part that is sparking some debate, particularly from the independent music community.

Independent concerns

Spotify now won’t pay royalties for tracks until they have been streamed at least 1,000 times in the past 12 months. Deezer’s system, meanwhile, ‘double boosts’ artists with more than 1,000 monthly streams from at least 500 unique listeners.

The theory here is that artists falling below these thresholds aren’t ‘professional’ in terms of earning a living from music, so the royalties would be better redirected to those above the threshold who are.

The indie concerns are that artists below the threshold may simply not be earning a living from music YET – and that reducing or cutting off their royalties at this early stage will squash some potential stars of the future before they get a chance to build momentum.

These arguments will play out in 2024 as the changes take effect: indie body Impala has already hinted that it thinks regulators may want to poke their noses in to these new systems.

Zooming out, this feels like the start of a new phase for music streaming, with more expensive subscriptions and the first significant tweaks to the way royalties are calculated and paid out since Spotify launched in 2008.

A new phase, but one with some unanswered questions. For example: has the emergence of ‘artist-centric’ payouts, firmly pushed by UMG, killed off the alternative proposals for ‘user-centric’ systems where the main change is that the royalty for each listener’s subscription are divided only among the music they listen to?

Deezer and Sacem’s partnership is a reminder that there is moe to the streaming economy than artists and recordings. How could and should payouts change for songwriters and publishing – and should they get a bigger share of the overall pie?

How much (and how quickly) can streaming services raise their subscription prices again, given the cost-of-living crisis? And will this crisis also take a bite out of their ambitions to grow their ad-supported music businesses too?

And don’t forget those protests from the artist and songwriter side of the streaming economy. How much appetite will governments and regulators really have for stepping in to the music industry’s disputes?

In the UK, the recent fulcrum of those, the government is currently focusing on convening working groups to help the industry to thrash out its differences, rather than legislation.

Elsewhere – Canada and France for example – the emphasis seems more on taxing and/or setting rules for DSPs to protect and support local music, rather than choosing sides between rightsholders and creators.

In any case, the streaming economy is evolving.

Spotify reckons its changes will be worth $1bn extra money in artists’ pockets over the next few years. Goldman Sachs has predicted that streaming’s gross revenues will grow from $38.4bn in 2023 to $80.3bn by 2030 – including $41.4bn of trade revenue for rightsholders.

Hitting that target is one thing, but getting the balance right so that rightsholders, musicians AND streaming services can thrive is the real challenge.

Key to that: the current set of changes cannot be the last. The streaming model stayed largely the same between 2008 and 2023, but it is important that no such stasis sets in over the next seven years.