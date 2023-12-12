TikTok’s latest milestone isn’t about how many users it has, how many videos are being shared, or how much money it’s making from advertising.

Research firm Data·ai claims that the app has reached a significant milestone in consumer spending: $10bn. That’s the amount it estimates that TikTok users have spent on in-app purchases of its ‘coins’, which can then be used to buy virtual gifts for their favourite creators.

Only five mobile apps have ever reached this milestone according to Data·ai, and the other four are all games. Also notable: $3.8bn of the TikTok spending has come in 2023 so far, which is already 15% up on its total for 2022.

The company added that users in the US account for around $3bn of the $10bn total, and iOS users in China another $3bn. Another surprise: Saudi Arabia is the next most-lucrative country for TikTok in-app purchases, ahead of Germany, the UK and Japan.

“TikTok is poised to become the highest earning mobile app ever — approaching the $15 billion milestone in 2024,” said Data·ai’s head of insights Lexi Sydow. “Consumers are spending over $11 million per day tipping their favorite content creators.”

We’ve written about TikTok’s tips economy before, but we suspect it remains underestimated within the music industry.

A timely reminder, then, that TikTok isn’t just an ad-supported business: with in-app purchases (and its shopping ambitions) this is an app where people spend money. Lots of it.