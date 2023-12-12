The UK’s parliamentary inquiry into the economics of music streaming isn’t done just yet.

It held an oral evidence session this morning with guests including Nile Rodgers, Merck Mercuriadis, MPA boss Paul Clements and artist VV Brown, as well as academic experts Professor David Hesmondhaigh and Dr Hyojung Sun.

They were talking ‘creator remuneration’, and ahead of the session the UK’s Council of Music Makers – an umbrella body for the organisations representing artists, songwriters, producers and managers – gave the pot a good stir.

This morning it called for the inquiry’s MPs “to hold the music industry’s feet to the fire” over streaming royalties for musicians.

Among its complaints: a government-backed working group to discuss remuneration “is still to meet. We have no detail on who will be on the group or even its remit for discussion”.

The body added in its statement that “despite some progress on improving data and transparency, the most contentious issues around music maker remuneration are yet to be explored. This is an intolerable situation for the UK’s artists, songwriters, musicians and producers”.

The Council has also published a ‘streaming scorecard’ rating the music industry on progress in its five key demands for improving the streaming economy. Spoiler: the scores are low.