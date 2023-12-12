A lot of teenagers watch YouTube. Who knew?! Well, the US-based Pew Research Center is making sure we all know with its latest report.

93% of US teenagers say they use YouTube, although that’s down slightly from the 95% it scored in the corresponding research last year.

Second-ranked TikTok is used by 63% of US teens (down from 67% in 2022) with Snapchat (60%) overtaking Instagram (59%) for third place. The sight of YouTube, TikTok AND Instagram all declining in reach year-on-year is perhaps something to think about.

This year Pew measured Discord for the first time, and found that 28% of US teenagers are using it: more than WhatsApp (21%), Twitter (20%) and Twitch (17%).

“58% of teens are daily users of TikTok. This includes 17% who describe their TikTok use as almost constant,” reported Pew.

“About half of teens use Snapchat and Instagram daily. A somewhat larger share reports using Snapchat almost constantly compared with Instagram (14% vs. 8%).”

Overall, 46% of teenagers say they are online “almost constantly”. That has nearly doubled since 2015, when it was 24%.