It’s fair to say that within the mainstream music industry, enthusiasm for (and activity in) music NFTs has fallen off a cliff since its peak in early 2022.

However, it’s also fair to say that there are still plenty of interesting NFT projects happening, many with independent musicians, but some with established names too. Disclosure being one of them.

The UK dance duo have worked with startup Bronze AI and Beatport to create a project called Disclosure Bronze Editions. It’s a collection of 1,000 NFTs, each a “unique version” of their ‘Simply Won’t Do’ track, with a unique piece of digital artwork too.

So, this is about an AI being used for adaptive music, creating what are promised to be “diverse interpretations” of the track. German art collective Studio Grotesk was also involved on the visuals side.

Affordability is key too: each NFT will be sold for $20, swerving some of the nose-bleeding prices charged for past music NFTs. It’s the latest project for the Beatport·io NFTs marketplace, which launched earlier this year.