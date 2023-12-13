Duetti is a music-financing company: you may have heard its co-founder Lior Tibon talking on our Music Ally Focus podcast recently (and if not, listen now!).

However, this week Duetti has published an interesting ‘2023 Music Economics Report’ taking a look at the wider streaming ecosystem.

Among its claims: per-stream payouts for independent artists are continuing to fall – down from $3.27 per thousand streams in 2021 to $2.95 now. “Artists need over 5 mil. streams, before deducting fees, just to make federal minimum wage,” is Duetti’s verdict.

We’re always wary of those kinds of comparisons, however: no artist should be expecting 100% of their income from streaming.

Still, the downward trend is the key talking point, and Duetti’s comparison of DSPs – suggesting that per-stream rates from Apple Music and Amazon Music have risen, YouTube Music’s have stayed flat and Spotify’s have fallen – will make some waves too.

There is also some data about the concentration of earnings. Duetti claims that for artists in the UK and US, Spotify accounts for 55% of their streaming income on average.

Apple Music is 21%, YouTube Music 16% and Amazon Music 4% by its estimates – a total of 96% from the ‘big four’ global DSPs. Read the full report here.