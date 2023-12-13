The latest guest at the end-of-2023-recaps party is Vevo, with its charts of the top artists and most-watched music videos of the year.

‘Taylor Swift is Most Watched Artist on Vevo This Year’ is the slightly misleading headline on its recap however: that relates only to the US, where Swift’s 649.5m views made her its top artist.

Globally, the most-watched artist on Vevo this year was Colombian artist Karol G, with 4.7bn views of her music videos worldwide. Shakira came second with 3.2bn views, and Swift third with 3bn.

Vevo’s most-watched music video of 2023 saw the top two combine: Karol G and Shakira’s ‘TQG’ was watched 880m times globally.

As with other end-of-2023 charts from digital services, there’s a very strong showing from Latin American artists. Besides Karol G and Shakira, Vevo’s global top 10 included Colombian artist Feid and US (with Latin American heritage) artist Romeo Santos.

However, its top 10 global music videos chart was dominated by the continent: nine videos from Latin American artists, plus Miley Cyrus’s ‘Flowers’.