On the fourth day of Christmas, my true love sent to me… four calling birds. And would you believe it, what those birds were calling about was Music Ally's continued series of country profiles, where we explore trends and predictions for some of the world's most interesting music markets.

As a way of looking back, we’ve crunched the data to find out what the five most popular country profiles were this year.

On with the top five – the name of each country links to the profile page – starting with…

“Brazil could be set for five years of extremely robust growth in recorded music income, according to Roni Maltz Bin, CEO of Sua Música, a platform often called ‘Brazil’s SoundCloud”. Recorded music income in Brazil rocketed by 32% year-on-year to R$ 2.1bn (around US$ 407m) in 2021, according to Pro-Música Brasil, and Maltz Bin, speaking in our latest Country Profile, believes this will continue…”

“That Indians are among the world’s biggest lovers of music was reaffirmed in the IFPI’s ‘Engaging with Music 2022’ report. Indians spend 25.7 hours every week listening to music, substantially higher than the global average of 20.1 hours. In contrast, the per capita revenue of the country’s recorded music industry is among the lowest in the world, at a mere $0.16, according to the IFPI’s Global Music Report…”

“The number of music subscribers in China will one day go beyond 313 million, according to Yutong Situ, senior manager of international creative at Kanjian Music, who makes this bold prediction in our latest country profile. China is currently said to have 100m paying music subscribers, second only to the US globally. And while the vast majority of these are on the cheapest tiers, paying 8 RMB a month (approximately $1.20), younger consumers in China are more prepared to pay for music than the generations that came before them…”

“Alexandre Lasch, managing director of French music industry body SNEP, says that France is lagging behind other major markets in terms of premium subscription streaming. The French recorded music industry posted its sixth consecutive year of growth in 2022, according to SNEP, with revenue of €920m ($973m). This was on the back of strong growth in subscription streaming, which generated €426m ($451m), remained the leading source of recorded music revenue in France by a long chalk…”

“Australia is home to 8.8m paid music streaming subscribers, including ad-funded subscribers, according to Australasian collecting society APRA AMCOS, up from 6.65m in 2020. The news comes after tech research company Telsyte reported in August 2022 that the adoption of streaming music subscriptions in Australia (the subject of our latest country profile) reached 15.7m at the end of June 2022, an increase of 17% from a year ago…”

Thanks are also due to Ben Cardew, who researches and writes our country profiles. Check out his excellent Line Noise Substack newsletter here, and buy his equally excellent Daft Punk Discovery book here. Also thanks to Amit Gurbaxani, who wrote our India country profile this year.