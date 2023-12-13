Spotify will NOT be pulling out of Uruguay due to new legislation bringing in ‘equitable remuneration’ [ER] for musicians and other creators.

The streaming service announced last month that it would shut down on 1 January in Uruguay, spurring the country’s president to launch talks in an effort to resolve the situation. It is now resolved, and in Spotify’s favour.

“The clarification to the recent changes in music copyright law means that the rightsholders – to whom Spotify already pays roughly 70% of every dollar it generates for music – should be responsible for these costs,” is how Spotify described its deal.

This article from El Observador offers some independent context, noting that the clarification also affects video streaming services including Netflix, Amazon Prime and HBO Max.

It also breaks down the articles of the regulatory decree, including the potential use of an arbitration court if there is a ‘discrepancy’ between performers and producers (artists and labels in our industry’s case) in the royalties.

There will also be a commission created by the Uruguayan ministry of industry, energy and mining to discuss the ‘charging percentages’ for rightsholders.

So, Spotify isn’t shutting down, and seems very happy with the deal it negotiated with the government. That’s a flexing of corporate muscle that may have wider relevance in the future, if and when other countries try to introduce ER.

In a nutshell, that’s about musicians getting a larger share of the royalties from streaming at the point they are paid out. Spotify has drawn its red line very firmly. It wants the extra payments to come out of rightsholders’ existing share of the pie – and if that’s not the case, it is prepared to pull out.

Uruguay is a relatively small recorded-music market: the 53rd biggest in the world in 2022 according to the IFPI, with revenues of $13.2m that year – 64.4% of which came from streaming.

An ideal place, in other words, where a Spotify shutdown would have a minimal financial impact on the streaming service, but send a loud message to politicians in larger markets considering the merits of ER.

A penny for rightsholders’ thoughts on all this, though. In the UK, where ER became a big talking point in the country’s parliamentary inquiry into streaming economics, major and independent labels alike were strongly against ER.

It’s a position that can only be hardened by the knowledge that if it were to be introduced, Spotify would fight tooth and nail to ensure that they foot the bill.