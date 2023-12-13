Verswire launched in 2022 as a startup that we described as “pitching itself somewhere between a label, a management company and a tech-style talent incubator / accelerator”.

It was a venture capital-style fund co-founded by Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus, Veeps founder Sherry Saeedi and manager Nick Lippman that would invest in artists as if they were startups.

A year and a half later, the company is getting into the music publishing game. It is launching a publishing arm in 2024 in partnership with Kobalt Music Group, and also announcing a $12.3m funding round.

The latter is a combined seed and Series A investment led by E.O.A. Productions and Idobi Radio, with individual investors including Kevin Lyman (founder of the Warped Tour) and Gus Brandt (tour manager for Foo Fighters).

Verswire is also trumpeting one of its first success stories, rock band Beauty School Dropout, who have reached the 50m streams milestone.

Saeedi said the funding and publishing expansion will “usher in the next phase of Verswire, as we continue growing our roster of artists and bolster the services and individual investments we dedicate to them”.