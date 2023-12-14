A campaign in the UK encouraging venues to stop taking a cut of artists’ merch sales during concerts has won over a big player in the sector. Well, partially.

It was revealed in the end-of-year message from the CEO of industry body the Featured Artists Coalition, which launched its ‘100% Merch’ campaign early in 2022.

“It was particularly pleasing to see the Academy Music Group take the decision to reduce commissions to 15% at their largest venues,” wrote David Martin.

“It’s not perfect, it’s not 0%, but it’s a hell of a welcome step in the right direction. And, most importantly, it will result in substantial sums of revenue being retained by the FAC’s membership when they perform in those rooms.”

AMG’s venues in the UK include O2 Academy Brixton, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire and O2 Forum Kentish Town, as well as other O2 Academy venues across the UK.

“We will continue to push for more progress in 2024. I’d certainly like some of the UK’s arena venues to take a leaf from AMG’s book and come to the table, particularly when it comes to support acts,” wrote Martin.

“Personally, I don’t think support acts should pay any commission on merch sales, anywhere. For all our futures, they need all the help they can get. And if the grassroots and independent sector can be universally supportive of our campaign, then I can’t see why the largest venues can’t do likewise.”