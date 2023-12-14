A row within the French music industry over funding for the country’s Centre National de la Musique (CNM) appears to have been resolved.

A deal has been struck that will see industry bodies and collecting societies joining with digital services to the tune of more than €14m in 2025, and further funding in the years after that.

The CNM conducts research (including an important study on streaming fraud earlier this year), oversees aid schemes and tax credits relating to music in France.

Industry body SNEP had protested in November at plans for what it described as “a tax on streaming” to fund the institution. SNEP is involved in the deal that has been struck now with DSPs and social platforms including Apple Music, Deezer, Meta, Spotify, TikTok and YouTube.

There’s one big name missing from that list: the announcement of the deal noted that Amazon was “the only major player in the sector not to have taken part in the discussions”.

However, the door is being left open for the company to join the agreement if it so desires.