On the fifth day of Christmas, my true love sent to me: five golden rings – on the phone, to ask whether I was really going through with the whole 12 Days of Christmas lyrics intros thing for Music Ally’s end-of-year roundup posts. And yes. Yes I am.

Today’s focuses on one of our newer regular features: Behind The Single. Written by our head of marketing and audience Marlen Hüllbrock, they take a look at some of the most innovative and creative marketing campaigns behind individual tracks.

Below we’ve summarised the five most popular case studies from this year. However, they’re for Music Ally subscribers, so are behind our paywall. You can register for a free trial to explore our archives here.

1. PinkPantheress and Ice Spice

PinkPantheress famously made her breakthrough via TikTok in 2021, when she shared a song each day to the platform, which she recorded in her university dorm bedroom. Her latest collaboration with Ice Spice, has become a bona fide global hit. Zak Boumlaki and Jo Heron (respectively, Marketing Lead and Senior Audience Manager at Warner Records UK) explained how they set up the campaign for ‘Boy’s a liar’ and ‘Boy’s a liar Pt. 2’ to achieve new career highs for both artists… Read the full case study here.

2. Lil Durk ft J.Cole

When Alamo Records prepared for the release of Lil Durk’s track “All My Life” feat. J. Cole, they knew they had one of his biggest hits in their hands, with the potential of attracting a more mainstream audience. Tristan Magloire (Director of Digital at Alamo Records) provided us with an inside view into how he and the team (Malcolm McKnight, David Stuart, Chris Cho, Ashley Maas) approached the rollout of the campaign. Read the full case study here.

3. Sleaford Mods

When Sleaford Mods launched their new single “UK GRIM”, it saw people chatting about it and sharing to an extent that was unprecedented for the band. Lisa Goodall (Head of Marketing at Rough Trade), Matt Henry (Head of Marketing at Beggars) and Jo Morris (Senior Marketing Manager at Beggars) explained how they utilised the narrative of the first album single effectively to reach new audiences and springboard the band’s album campaign. Read the full case study here.

4. Libianca

5K Records is a relatively small label within the Sony Music family. When the team signed the track “People” by Libianca in early December 2022, the industry was preparing for a rush of Christmas hits to enter the charts and offices to shut down. Reece Stewart (Senior Marketing Manager at 5K Records) told us how the team worked hard to continue growing the track of a relatively unknown artist into a global anthem helping audiences to cope with feelings of sadness. Read the full case study here.

5. Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan’s third album has long been anticipated, and when the artist returned with the lead single “Rush”, his new song and video were everywhere. Mark Holland, Managing Director at EMI Records Australia, chatted to us to break down the campaign behind the track, ahead of the artist’s new album dropping the following week. Read the full case study here.