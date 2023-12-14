Epic Games scored a win over Google in the two companies’ legal battle over app store policies earlier this week. Now could Spotify be set to give Apple a bloody nose in its separate battle over similar issues?

This isn’t a lawsuit however. Spotify filed a complaint with the European commission in March 2019 accusing Apple of anticompetitive behaviour in its App Store policies, and specifically how they applied to music streaming services that weren’t Apple Music.

Since then, the wheels of regulatory investigation have been turning, although Spotify has regularly protested about the speed of the process.

In March this year it also received a setback when the investigation was narrowed in scope to focus only on Spotify’s complaint about ‘anti-steering’ rules blocking it from pointing its users on iOS devices to alternative, non-Apple ways to pay for a subscription.

Now it seems the outcome of that investigation will go against Apple. Bloomberg reported yesterday that EU authorities are preparing a “potentially hefty fine” as well as barring Apple’s anti-steering policies.

The report claimed that the antitrust decision will come early in 2024, with regulators “putting the final touches” to their ruling. This being a leak, neither company is yet declaring victory (in Spotify’s case) or promising to appeal (in Apple’s case). But if the reports are correct, we’d expect both of those things to happen when the decision is published.

In the four and a half years since Spotify’s original complaint, Apple has loosened some of its App Store policies, sometimes of its own accord and in other times (and in specific countries) at the behest of regulators.

What’s unclear for now is how big an impact a decision against Apple would have on Spotify’s business. If it were able to more pro-actively point its free iOS users to its website to sign up for a subscription, would that be a meaningful spike?

It seems we may find out if this week’s leak is correct, although if it is, and Apple chooses to appeal, perhaps not for some time still.