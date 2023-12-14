The profitability (or rather, the unprofitability) of independent music-streaming services has long been a talking point within the music industry. SoundCloud is hoping to make waves, when, with the announcement that it will be profitable in its latest financial year.

The company told MBW that it expects its revenues to grow by 7.5% to €288m (around $314m at current exchange rates) in its fiscal 2023.

SoundCloud added that its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) will be €2m for this year, compared to a €29m negative EBITDA in 2022.

“Reaching profitability matters because it reinforces that we are pursuing the right strategy and have taken the necessary steps to turn around the business,” said CEO Eliah Seton.

The caveat is that the report was based purely on the figures that SoundCloud chose to give to the news site, rather than a publication of its full financial accounts.

We will await the full results to find out what this positive EBITDA means for SoundCloud’s overall net profits or losses.