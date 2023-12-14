TikTok is expanding its recently-launched ‘Add to Music App’ feature to 19 more countries. This is the feature that enables people to add tracks they’ve discovered on TikTok to their libraries and playlists on three music services: Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify.

After being tested earlier in the year, the feature launched in November – but only in the UK and US. Now it’s rolling out more widely.

TikTok said that ‘Add to Music App’ is now also available in Canada; Japan; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; Saudi Arabia; Ireland; Sweden; Thailand; Malaysia; UAE; Argentina; Colombia; The Netherlands; Turkey; South Africa; Vietnam and the Philippines.

(Amazon Music will not be an option in some of those countries – the ones where that service is not yet available.)

In separate news, TikTok has announced that its recent TikTok In The Mix concert is being turned into a one-hour highlights package for video-streaming services Disney+ and Hulu.

The concert was livestreamed on TikTok on Sunday as it took place, but now performances by artists including Cardi B, Niall Horan, Anitta, Charlie Puth, Offset, Reneé Rapp and Peso Pluma will enjoy a second life on Disney’s pair of video DSPs.