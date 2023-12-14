If ever a story gets Music Ally blocked by your corporate firewall, it’s this one. But let’s see how it goes…

Twitch has updated its policies on sexual content, loosening its restrictions on what its community of streamers can do (and show) on-screen. As long as they tag their streams with a ‘Sexual Themes’ label, creators will be able to broadcast:

“Content that ‘deliberately highlighted breasts, buttocks or pelvic region,’ even when fully clothed.”

“Fictionalized (drawn, animated, or sculpted) fully exposed female-presenting breasts and/or genitals or buttocks regardless of gender.”

“Body writing on female-presenting breasts and/or buttocks regardless of gender.”

“Erotic dances that involve disrobing or disrobing gestures, such as strip teases.”

Streams labelled ‘Sexual Themes’ won’t be recommended on Twitch’s homepage, to avoid viewers seeing “content in stream thumbnails that makes them uncomfortable”.

This is all part of Twitch grappling with what it will and won’t allow on-stream, and creators’ efforts to find loopholes – for example a recent ‘topless meta’ trend (that link is safe for work, by the way) that saw people appearing to stream topless.

The new rules will be relevant for musicians whose streams fall into this category, as will the announcement that dances including twerking and grinding now don’t have to be given a ‘Sexual Themes’ label – which could be relevant for some music performances.