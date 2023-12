To access this post, you must subscribe . If you are already a subscriber, log in here

Claiming to be the very first studio recording by Michael Jackson, ‘Big Boy (One-Derful Version)’ has been recovered and is experiencing a digital renaissance, being released as a “digital vinyl” edition. It dates back to 13 July 1967 and comes from a studio recording made at One-Derful in Chicago by Jackson and his brothers, the […]