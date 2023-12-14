Warner Music Group is the latest major label to explore music’s therapeutic potential. It has signed a deal with UK startup MediMusic to trial “music as medicine” in the context of treating pain, anxiety and stress.

The two companies said that MediMusic will use WMG’s catalogue in a series of trials in the US and UK, kicking off in the first quarter of 2024 in hospitals and care homes.

The startup has developed technology that analyses music and then creates 20-minute personalised playlists for patients, played through its bespoke ‘MediBeat’ device and headphones.

It’s the first music therapy deal for WMG, with a startup that has been building its links with the music industry. MediMusic joined the Abbey Road Red startups incubator in November 2022, following its first trials in the UK.

Its WMG deal follows a big push into music therapy by rival major label Universal Music Group. It has worked with startups MedRhythms and Music Health, as well as recently announcing deals with Thrive Global and SoundBrilliance, and launching a website called Music Can for carers of people with dementia.