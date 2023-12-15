About Warp

Warp is a leading, fully-independent music company. We are proud to partner with some of the most groundbreaking and influential artists working today: Aphex Twin, Yves Tumor, Nala Sinephro, Flying Lotus, Kelela, Danny Brown, Kelly Moran, Squid, Stereolab, Oneohtrix Point Never, Autechre, Nosaj Thing, Tinariwen and many more across labels including Warp Records, LuckyMe, On-U Sound, PLZ Make It Ruins, Disciples, Roya and more.

Role Summary

We are looking for a highly skilled and visionary person to lead our sales activities, to drive our efforts in maximizing revenue and expand our presence across digital and physical platforms in North America. This new role will be tasked with maximizing sales across our labels’ new releases and catalog. It will be our lead contact with DSPs in the territory, looking for ways to maximize our streaming and digital revenue performance through pitching, marketing and engaging with new features and services. It will also be our lead strategic contact for our physical distributor and key retail partners, leading physical product and pricing initiatives across our catalog of active titles.

This is a key role in our New York based team and will work collaboratively with our global sales, marketing and operations teams based across our US and UK offices. It will suit a driven, commercially minded person who thoroughly understands the music market in 2023 and has innovative ideas for its future. The ideal candidate will have experience across the range of income channels for a label, understand motivators for fans, retailers, DSPs and other services and be able to shape strategies to achieve results for the label and income for our artists. It gives the opportunity to help shape the future of our labels, where both digital and physical sales continue to be of high importance, and ensure the continued success of our diverse roster of groundbreaking artists.

Key Responsibilities

Develop and deliver holistic sales strategies encompassing all revenue channels for all new releases and catalog in North America.

The primary contact for our DSP music relationships in NA (including Spotify, Apple, Youtube Music, TikTok Music, Amazon, Tidal, Meta etc as well as emerging platforms that use music).

The primary contact for our physical distributor in the US & Canada (Redeye).

Pitching our releases and Artists to partners with knowledge and enthusiasm, with a view to securing impactful placements and partnerships.

Identifying and prioritizing emerging features and services that fit Warp’s ethos and can add to our bottom line.

Utilizing analytics to assess effectiveness of streaming and sales initiatives and making informed decisions moving forward.

Contributing to the wider company development in; distribution, data and analysis, digital operations, retail operations and licensing.

Collaborating with our E-commerce team to improve our D2C offer and user experience to NA customers.

Required skills

Genuine passion for music and Warp Artists. Ability to talk about our music and artists with knowledge and passion.

A commercial mindset.

Strong understanding of digital music distribution, streaming platforms and sales channels.

Proven success in driving revenue growth and expanding a label’s presence in the digital space.

Good understanding of physical retail and record buyers.

Exceptional negotiation, communication, and strategic planning skills.

Analytical mindset with a data-driven approach to decision-making.

How to Apply

You can apply here: https://smrtr.io/hzs2V

Please use the ‘Message To Hiring Manager’ section to provide a full cover letter detailing why you feel you are suitable for the role, including details of key achievements in sales.

Applications close at 11pm ET on Tuesday January 9, 2024.

We really appreciate your interest in Warp and the time and effort it takes to submit an application. Please don’t be discouraged if you don’t hear from us right away as we take the time to review all candidates. Our interview process generally involves a screening interview and a couple of interviews and a pre-planned presentation with some of the people that you would be working closely with.

Compensation

In compliance with the New York Pay Transparency Law, the anticipated annual pay range for this position is between $62,500 and $85,000. Please note this is an estimate and we will determine various elements such as relevant experience and sales achievements as some of the factors behind the salary offer. Please be assured that we will be transparent and open about this through the process and welcome questions.

In addition, we strongly believe in a healthy work/life balance and are happy to offer a competitive benefits package:

100% of premium for Individual coverage of company designated Health (PPO), Vision & Dental plans (or option to apply company contribution to other supported plans).

50% of Dependents default Health, Vision & Dental up to a cap.

401K Plan with Corporate Match.

Optional Life Insurance.

Generous PTO allowance.