Metal and country-focused streaming platform Gimme Radio shut down earlier this year, after struggling to raise funding to keep its doors open.

Could a comeback be on the cards now? Gimme Radio’s e-commerce and D2C business has been acquired by a company called Mainfactor, which also focuses on those areas.

“Mainfactor is thrilled to continue Gimme’s mission, delivering a platform for engagement, and unique and limited vinyl records and merchandise to some of the world’s most dedicated music consumers,” said CEO Mike Fieback.

Mainfactor has already relaunched the Gimme Metal online store, and is working on following that with its country and hip-hop stores early next year. Gimme Radio CEO Tyler Lenane highlighted further ambitions in his statement, though.

“I look forward to collaborating with Mike and his team to rejuvenate the Gimme community, marking a significant step toward the eventual relaunch of an enhanced Gimme streaming service in the future,” he said.