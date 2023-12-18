TikTok held its ‘In The Mix’ concert in Arizona on 10 December, livestreaming the event within its app.

Now we know how many people tuned in: more than 33.5 million viewers over the course of the show and its rebroadcasts. As for the live broadcast, that attracted 9.6 million viewers.

As we noted last week, the concert – featuring performances from Cardi B, Anitta, Niall Horan and Peso Pluma among other artists – has now been turned into a one-hour special for Disney+ and Hulu.

Paramount and Coca-Cola were also on board as sponsors. It was TikTok’s biggest livestreaming event yet, although the company is continuing to work with artists on smaller-scale broadcasts too.

The next one of those happens this Wednesday (20 December) when organist Anna Lapwood will be streaming live from the soundcheck at her Christmas concert from the Symphony Hall in Birmingham, UK.

Lapwood has been the face of TikTok’s #ClassicalMusic campaign this year.