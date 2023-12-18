On the seventh day of Christmas, my true love sent to me: seven swans a-swimming, kicking their legs with messy abandon below the water, while gliding serenely on top of it. Which in a sense is exactly how Music Ally’s regular Behind The Campaigns feature works.

Journalist Eamonn Forde puts in the hard yards talking to label and management teams about their key music marketing campaigns: what they did, how well it worked, and what they learned in the process.

So which case studies most resonated with our readers this year? Here are the most popular Behind The Campaign features. However, they’re for Music Ally subscribers, and thus sit behind our paywall. If you’d like to sign up for a trial subscription to check out our archives, click or tap here.

1. Ayra Starr

Afrobeats singer Ayra Starr released her debut album, 19 & Dangerous, in 2021 and started to build a presence outside of her home country of Nigeria, working with Mavin Records and Platoon to achieve this.

Krish Kudhail (senior artist marketing manager at Platoon) and Claudia Arach (streaming lead at Platoon) explained how TikTok was prioritised as a platform, why a deluxe reissue of 19 & Dangerous gave the team new opportunities (and new material) to promote her, how the track ‘Rush’ helped break her into new markets, where data was used to get DSPs on side, how key features on other acts’ albums broadened her audience and why a domino effect saw her being picked up by a growing number of platforms.

Read the full case study here.

2. SZA

SZA released SOS, her second album, in December 2022. It came five years after Ctrl, her debut album. Sej Jheeta (marketing manager and A&R at RCA in the UK) and Luke Smith (digital marketing manager at RCA in the UK) explained how the album was set up after such a long time away, where they were able to capitalise on the fact that a demo of lead single ‘Shirt’ had already gone viral on TikTok three years earlier.

They also talked about why audience segmentation was able to focus things in the build up to the album, how they established her profile on TikTok (despite her not being on TikTok), what happened when ‘Kill Bill’ became the “unexpected” next single and why the absence of physical product on launch was not a barrier to the album’s initial huge impact.

Read the full case study here.

3. Anumita Nadesan

Indian singer-songwriter Anumita Nadesan was discovered through her covers of popular Bollywood songs on Instagram Reels, quickly building a strong social media following and drawing the attention of Big Bang Music.

Harshit Agarwal (who leads A&R at Big Bang Music) and Raghav Meattle (head of Big Bang Music) explained how they worked with Anumita to capitalise on her social media growth, why the pause on Bollywood productions during the pandemic ended up opening up opportunities for performers like her, how a wave of new apps, notably Moj, quickly filled the void when TikTok was banned in India and helped shine a light on musicians, and where a placement in a Pepsi Black ad marked a new approach to brand marketing in India.

Read the full case study here.

4. Interpol

US indie rock band Interpol released The Other Side Of Make-Believe, their seventh studio album, on 15th July 2022. It was their first new album in four years and the campaign was focused on re-introducing the band and also reawakening lapsed listeners.

Asmarina Zerabruk (senior product manager at Beggars Group), Pablo Douzoglou (head of marketing for Beggars US), Matt Henry (head of marketing ex-US at Beggars Group) and Alex Keague-Davies (UK general manager of Matador Records) explained how they defined the campaign aesthetic, and why a slow teaser campaign was followed by the release of two singles in swift succession.

They also talked about where pop-ups in the band’s biggest cities were used, how they were set up on TikTok and why it became a central part of their marketing, and why this new album campaign was able to coexist with the 20th anniversary campaign around their debut album (which came a month after the new album was released).

Matthew Gawrych (director of US Streaming at Beggars Group) talked specifically about the streaming side of the campaign, how DSPs were targeted, where fans were segmented and why old and new music were pushed concurrently.

Read the full case study here.

5. Shinedown

US hard rock band Shinedown released Planet Zero, their seventh studio album, in June 2022. To build their profile in the UK, Blackstar Agency were brought in to explore ways to connect them with new audiences.

Breyner Baptista (head of campaign marketing at Blackstar) and Evey Ong (campaign manager at Blackstar) explained how the album was set up, where green initiatives (that chimed with the band’s wider charity work) were embraced, and why mirrored posters were used to link the digital world with the real world.

They also talked about how a tour of musical sites in London formed the basis of the overall social media content strategy, where a bespoke decoder app brought the album concept to life and how TikTok and YouTube Shorts became key to attracting younger audiences.

Read the full case study here.

Thanks to Eamonn for his hard work this year. Now check out the rest of our Christmas 2023 roundups.