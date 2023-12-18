The French government’s plans to provide funding for the country’s Centre National de la Musique (CNM) through a levy on music-streaming services is becoming quite the controversy.

The DSPs are rumbling about the plans to such an extent that even fierce foes Apple and Spotify came together (together with Deezer, Meta, YouTube and TikTok) to protest about the plans, which were approved by France’s Senate in November.

Spotify’s boss in France, Antoine Monin, has been at the forefront of the criticism, telling France Info that the tax is “vraiment un coup dur porté au secteur de la musique, à l’innovation et aux plateformes indépendantes européennes comme Spotify ou Deezer” (“truly a blow to the music sector, to innovation and to independent European platforms like Spotify or Deezer).

Monin also described the plans as “une monumentale erreur stratégique” (no translation necessary) and issued a not-even-veiled warning about its impact.

“Honnêtement, Spotify aura les moyens d’absorber cette taxe, mais Spotify désinvestira la France et investira sur d’autres marchés. La France n’encourage pas l’innovation et l’investissement,” said Monin (“Honestly, Spotify will be able to absorb this tax, but Spotify will [also] dis-invest in France and invest in other markets. France does not encourage innovation and investment.”)

Does that ring a bell? Spotify recently threatened to pull out of Uruguay due to the planned introduction of new ‘equitable remuneration’ measures where it was not clear if labels or streaming services would foot the bill. It abandoned the pullout after the Uruguayan government clarified the measures in its favour.

France is too big a market for such a threat: hence the warning to invest elsewhere instead. Spotify and its fellow DSPs had announced their own voluntary agreement with music bodies last week to fund the CNM to the tune of €14m in 2025 and more in subsequent years, as an alternative to the government’s plan.