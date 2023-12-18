US startup Prism·fm has built a platform for booking events, used by a growing base of venues, promoters and booking/talent agencies.

Now the company has raised a $5m Series B funding round, just over two years since its $8m Series A round.

CEO Matt Ford told Billboard that the new round will be spent on product, engineering and marketing for the company’s tool, which has been used in more than 10k venues across the world so far.

Prism’s platform includes calendar-management, automated deal and payment tracking, and financial reporting analytics.

Ford was previously co-founder and CEO of Solstice Festival, whose Solstice Live service (“an Airbnb for matching musicians and artists”) was the predecessor to Prism.