We’re furious. Just as we were preparing the broadcast schedule for our new Twitch series ‘Music Ally’s Buck-Naked Industry News’, the platform has pulled the rug out from under us. It’s everybody’s loss (perhaps).

But yes, enough jokes: Twitch’s very-recently introduced new policies on sexual content in streams have been very-quickly un-introduced. As we reported last week, ‘artistic nudity’ was going to be allowed in streams on Twitch, but now it will not.

“Much of the content created has been met with community concern. These are concerns we share. Upon reflection, we have decided that we went too far with this change,” wrote CEO Dan Clancy in a blog post.

“Digital depictions of nudity present a unique challenge–AI can be used to create realistic images, and it can be hard to distinguish between digital art and photography.”

“So, effective today, we are rolling back the artistic nudity changes. Moving forward, depictions of real or fictional nudity won’t be allowed on Twitch, regardless of the medium.”