European music managers body EMMA is expanding its partnership with YouTube Music. The pair have been working together on EMMA’s pan-European mentoring program, which launched in January 2020.

The body said the expanded deal will help it “provide professional development services to managers across the continent, boost expert-led training and network building, and develop new research projects that will offer policy-makers improved insights of how to support Europe’s diverse and thriving music industry”.

This is all part of YouTube’s wider partnerships in the management sector: it’s also a long-time supporter of UK body the MMF’s accelerator program (the MMF is one of EMMA’s 13 member organisations).

The news came as EMMA also revealed plans to publish the results of its first survey of the European management industry. They will be unveiled at the Eurosonic Noorderslag festival and conference in Groningen in January.