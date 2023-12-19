It almost feel superfluous to say it, but 2023 has unequivocally been The Year Of AI. Music Ally has reported on the various music AI developments as closely and quickly as we could, although the pace of development sometimes felt unprecedented.

While AI will change the way everyone works in the industry, the segment of tools that has grabbed the headlines are the music creation and analysis AI platforms – of which there are already a significant number, all promising revolution and innovation.

To help you navigate this particular space, we’ve published two useful sets of data, below, in the form of an interactive toolboard and a database, to help clarify and contextualise the many AI tools available. They range from consumer-focussed music-generation platforms, to music production tools and stem-separation plugins, and beyond.

We’re grateful to David Stammer, Digital Innovation Project Manager at Popakademie Baden-Württemberg, a popular music and music business university in Mannheim, and research student Nils Pastor for providing these resources. Stammer, as part of their Smix Lab, has authored a whitepaper (in German) that expands on his investigation into the music AI space – you can read it here.

AI music toolboard

Below is a toolboard which shows various creative music AI tools, grouped by category and positioned in relation to their ease of use, human interactivity and the quality of the AI’s output. You can zoom in, pan around and click on each tool to explore more – (we recommend switching to full screen mode if you really want to get stuck in.)

Music AI platform database

In this spreadsheet, the various AI tools are categorised by use-case and come with contextual descriptions of their differences and focuses – good for comparing services in one area of the industry.