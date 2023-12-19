On the ninth day of Christmas, my true love sent to me: nine ladies dancing! But were they real, human ladies, or AI-generated avatar-ladies whose dancing skills had been trained without permission on copyright-protected moves? Makes you think, eh?

For many years, AI music was something Music Ally was very interested in – we’ve got 46 pages of news archives plus reports from 2017, 2018 and 2019 to prove it – but we weren’t sure whether the mainstream music industry cared that much. In 2023, though, it suddenly and most certainly did.

Generative AI is evolving rapidly – including for music

2023 was the year when Google and Meta released music-generating AI models as research projects; when TikTok’s parent company ByteDance launched an AI-powered music-making app; when YouTube created an ‘AI Music Incubator’ to experiment; and when the company behind one of the biggest image-generating AIs (Stable Diffusion) launched a music model.

The biggest technology and AI companies are dabbling in AI music, as are a growing number of startups. The quality of these generative models, as well as their accessibility to non-techies, is improving in leaps and bounds every month.

Meanwhile, there is a burgeoning industry in AI put to other musical uses, from analysing catalogues to create metadata or automating marketing campaigns to stem separation, as was used for the ‘last’ Beatles song this year. These strands of AI tech, too, are evolving rapidly.

AI sparks concerns, but it’s really just a tool

You can bludgeon someone to death with a hammer. Or you can build something using it. It’s a tool whose negative or positive consequences depend on the choices made by the human wielding it. That’s a good metaphor to use when thinking about AI music, as explained by lawyer and longtime AI-startups advisor Cliff Fluet in September.

There are undoubtedly some negative consequences (and bad humans) from this technology. Deepfakes made plenty of headlines this year: music tracks that sound like they’re by a famous artist but aren’t. These risk deceiving fans and generating royalties that the cloned artist won’t see. And they have the potential to be harmful in other ways too: artists seeming to sing lyrics completely at odds with their beliefs.

Yet there are lots of positive, exciting uses for AI in music too: for musicians, for their teams and for the fans who love them. Rather than talk about ‘music AI’ as one thing, we need to think of it as an umbrella term for lots of different technologies, applications of them, and potential impacts.

The music industry has a regulation wishlist

The music industry (in common with other creative industries) wants to see generative AI companies regulated firmly. 2023 saw regular announcements by various music industry bodies and coalitions about what those regulations should look like. The Human Artistry Campaign was set up as a coalition of industry stakeholders to set them out, and they boil down to three key demands.

First: permission. That AI companies should not be allowed to train their musical AIs on commercial (copyrighted) music without rightsholders’ explicit permission. Second: payment. That this should be a licensing relationship that involves striking deals and paying the rightsholders.

And third: transparency. That the AI companies must be required to keep good records of what they’ve trained their models on, ideally so that the ‘outputs’ (music created by their systems) can be traced back to the ‘inputs’ (the original source material).

But will the regulators agree?

In the US, Europe, UK and elsewhere, politicians and regulators are beginning to craft the legislation and rules for generative AI. Three issues loom large in the tricky decisions they’ll have to make.

First – responding to the demands of the music industry – there’s the question of whether training an AI on copyrighted content is fair use / requires licensing deals, or not. Tech companies are lobbying just as energetically as the music industry here, but for the opposite outcome.

Second, there’s the question of whether AI-generated music deserves copyright protection itself, and if so who the accredited author is. The music industry thinks not, but the difficulty will be deciding where to draw the line between ‘AI-generated’ and ‘human’ music, when human musicians are using AI tools as part of their process.

Third, what’s known as ‘personality rights’. Rights that protect prominent musicians (or actors, celebrities etc) from having their voice or likeness cloned and then used for deepfake content. US legislation is already underway, with calls for similar bills elsewhere in the world.

Artists as active shapers, not passive victims

Too often in the past, technological shifts in music have happened to artists, with the decisions and deals being made above their heads between rightsholders and technology companies. The AI era could be the same, but there are signs that it won’t be, and that musicians will be shapers of this technology.

Artists are among the people founding or working with startups to explore licensed deepfakes, for example. Grimes, DJ Fresh, Holly Herndon and others. Studies have found that artists – particularly younger musicians – are playing with AI to understand how it can help their work and working processes too.

Meanwhile, musicians’ representative bodies are making it clear that they expect their voices to be heard in the debates about AI regulation. They’re also making it clear that permission for AI training isn’t just something that AI companies need to seek from rightsholders – but that rightsholders need to seek from musicians.

There are arguments and tensions – when were there not in relation to any disruptive new technology around music? – but also excitement and creativity. We expect AI to be making plenty more headlines in the music industry in 2024.