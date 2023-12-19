On the eighth day of Christmas, my true love sent to me: eight maids-a-milking. Which sounds quite similar, if you’re really stretching an article-introductions schtick way beyond the point where it’s sensible, a bit like eight maids-a-marketing, eh?

What might they be marketing? Music in all its forms! And that’s what Music Ally’s Sandbox Guides are all about. They’re our regular reports focusing on key music marketing trends and platforms. This year we published a number of them, and you can get a taster below of the five that were most popular.

The Sandbox Guide to Creative AI

Music Ally has been writing about AI music since late 2014, when British startup Jukedeck first emerged with its system for generating original music. In 2022 and the early months of 2023, the wider topic of creative AIs seemed to be on everyone’s lips, thanks mainly to models capable of spitting out text or images.

Their emergence has created excitement and controversy in equal measures. In this Sandbox guide, we looked at what musicians and their teams can do with these models, both as part of their marketing and content strategies, and in their creative processes.

The Sandbox Guide to Marketing in 2023

Music Ally kicked off the year by asking 30 of the music industry’s leading lights what – in the wide world of digital music marketing – they were looking forward to in 2023.

Our experts included: Jessica Keeley-Carter, executive vice president, global marketing, Warner Music; Alexandra Murphy, international marketing director, Secretly Group; Olivia Matthias, head of marketing, Warner Records UK; Chaz Jenkins, chief commercial officer, Chartmetric; and Aaron Bogucki, global head of audience development at AWAL – amongst many others.

The Sandbox Guide to SoundCloud

SoundCloud, the creator-oriented DSP, offers lots of new features that promise juicy marketing connectivity with superfans. So: what’s on offer, how are artists building communities in interesting ways, and can these communities fuel growth for emerging and established artists? We spoke to the insiders and took stock.

Earlier this year, Spotify’s “Stream On” event generated headlines for the unveiling of its mobile app’s new homepage, but it included a number of other product announcements that, for music marketers, are just as significant – this Guide looked into those tools, and how labels, artists, and their teams can use them to creatively connect with new audiences, and satisfy existing ones.

The Sandbox Guide to YouTube Shorts

Short form video isn’t just a thing that can go viral; in 2023 it was THE thing that goes viral: if you wanted something to get buzz and be shared, it will probably have been a short piece of video.

YouTube’s Shorts, a platform-within-a-platform that now generates 50bn daily views, is designed to drive fans from artists’ short video content into deeper engagement around their longer videos and music – all within YouTube itself. This guide looked at how to get the most out of Shorts.

Thanks to the Music Ally team, who started the year writing our Sandbox Guides. But thanks too to Francine Gorman, who took over earlier this year and is doing a fab job.