On the eleventh day of Christmas, my true love sent to me: eleven pipers piping! And what they were tooting about was the ever-growing importance of superfans for the income streams of modern-day musicians. You wouldn’t think you could get across that kind of concept with a set of bagpipes, but it turns out you can…

People getting excited about superfans isn’t a new trend. We remember Kevin Kelly’s ‘1,000 True Fans‘ essay making waves (within the music industry and elsewhere) back in 2008, at the dawn of the streaming economy. But it’s exactly that – streaming – that has floated the idea back to prominence in 2023. Here are some of this year’s talking points.

Platforms launch superfan-focused features

This year, Spotify added a new ‘Active Audience’ metric to its analytics; SoundCloud launched a ‘Fans’ feature to help artists identify superfans; startup Fave launched something along the same lines; and Spotify published data on superfan listening habits.

Everyone’s interested in these music fans. There’s a renewed focus on artists trying to identify, gather and make money from their superfans.

Patreon, Discord, even OnlyFans are some of the platforms with growing activity for music. Meanwhile the big social media services are continuing to launch features for making money from superfans and communicating directly with them – WhatsApp and Instagram’s ‘Channels’ for example, and creator-level subscriptions.

A new wave of superfan-platform music startups

In 2023 alone Music Ally has written about superfan-focused startups including Rivet, Unitea, Levellr, Afterparty, Fave, Baton and We Are Giant. All have launched with similar messages: that they will help artists to create their own communities for superfans to gather, away from the big social-media platforms and streaming services so they can truly ‘own’ that relationship.

They have some interesting ideas, and several (Levellr and Fave for example) have traction in terms of big artists who are using them.

Questions about this sector include the claims of audience ownership. They say they’re getting rid of the big-tech middlemen, but aren’t they just new middlemen who are smaller? We don’t mean to say they have bad intentions, but as they grow they will need to resist the inevitable protectionist temptations.

Another question: how many of these startups will survive any move by the big music services to do a lot more with creator-level subscriptions and superfan features? This is a trend we’ve been predicting for years, and it will surely come true sooner rather than later.

Will Bandcamp thrive under its new ownership?

Bandcamp has long been one of the shining stars of music’s superfan economy: small in terms of global recorded music revenues, perhaps, but hugely significant at a macro level for the individual musicians and labels using it.

Its acquisition by Epic Games was a headscratcher: what did Fortnite’s publisher want with a D2C music platform? Its sudden sale this year suggested Epic had failed to answer that question too. Songtradr makes more sense as an owner, but it has a lot of work to do to mend some of the bridges damaged by the acquisition and layoffs process.

Rebuilding morale, investing in the platform and communicating its plans clearly is going to be really important for Songtradr to establish itself as a stable steward of Bandcamp’s community.

For a long time, Bandcamp has been one of the key platforms where music superfans gather. It’s worth fighting for it to survive and thrive: and hopefully its employee union, its new owner and its community of artists and fans will be doing that together in 2024.