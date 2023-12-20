On the tenth day of Christmas, my true love sent to me: 10 lords a-leaping! Because leaping is exactly what’s needed to make a short video really ‘pop’ and go viral nowadays, even if you can’t muster the full complement of lords.

TikTok may not be the only short-video game in town, with Meta and YouTube piling resources into Reels and Shorts respectively. But ByteDance’s app has become the biggest ripple-maker in the music industry’s creative pond. Here’s our roundup of key happenings around short video and social this year.

TikTok: industry credibility but also label tensions

TikTok is really keen to build its credibility with the music industry. In 2023 it has hosted public votes for the Brit Awards; deepened its partnership with the Eurovision Song Contest; livestreamed the Tomorrowland festival; launched contests and promotions focused on songwriters and emerging artists; and worked with plenty of mainstream artists on marketing campaigns.

Much of this is paving the way for the global rollout of TikTok Music, its streaming service, as well as sealing its next set of licensing deals (covering both TikTok and TikTok Music) with rightsholders.

However, TikTok is not shying away from some of the tensions in these relationships. It tested removing major-label songs from its app in Australia this year; continued to grow its SoundOn distribution program; and pushed back on industry claims that short video hurts music subscriptions.

Challenges from regulators and politicians

The partnerships+tensions dynamic is one we’ve seen before with disruptive digital services – YouTube most obviously. But the biggest danger for TikTok doesn’t come from rightsholders: it comes from regulators and politicians.

In 2023 the company has been fined several times over children’s data violations; its CEO was grilled by the US Congress with some politicians calling for a ban on the app; the state of Montana became the first to legislate for such a ban; and the EU has made TikTok one of the ‘gatekeeper’ tech firms to be regulated more strictly.

TikTok is fighting that designation, arguing that it is a ‘challenger’ to the established tech platforms. However, it’s so big – and its impact (particularly on children) still such a hot potato – that it’s going to be under the spotlight even more intensely in 2024.

Shorts and Reels and Snaps…

TikTok’s emergence has spurred YouTube and Meta’s investments in their own short-video features, Shorts and Reels. Meanwhile, a resurgent Snapchat is also playing heavily in the short-video space.

Artist partnerships are prominent in these efforts: YouTube ran Shorts challenges with NewJeans, Tate McRae and other artists this year, as well as trumpeting its licensing deal for Beatles clips (albeit a couple of years after the Fab Four joined TikTok).

The competition is fuelling rapid innovation: regular feature updates from video and remixing tools to charts and analytics. Next up: generative AI, with YouTube making Shorts the testing ground for its new ‘Dream Track’ licensed deepfakes.

When YouTube’s Lyor Cohen said ‘short-form video that doesn’t lead anywhere is the most dangerous thing I’ve seen the music business face in a long time’, he was taking a pop at TikTok. The gist: it’s easier for YouTube Shorts viewers to hop over to YouTube Music to listen to songs in full, and thus generate proper royalties.

Was he right? Not really. It’s been clear for a long time that TikTok virality generates spikes in streams on other services. Now TikTok is building a process to systemise that, launching its ‘add to music app’ feature with Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music (but notably not YouTube).

Meanwhile, streaming services including Spotify, SoundCloud and YouTube Music are using short videos as a new discovery feature, again with the aim of spurring full-length listening, as well as playlist adds and follows. Short videos have always spiked streams, but that’s going to be even more the case in 2024 and beyond.

But what about Twitter?

Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has been a barnstorming success… for the previously-banned far-right activists who he welcomed back to the platform. For everyone else? Perhaps not so much.

Your view on whether Twitter’s culture has been improved or destroyed by the Musk era will depend on your wider views (in short: if the term ‘woke’ makes you fume, you’re in the former camp, and if people fuming at the term ‘woke’ makes you fume, you’re in the latter).

What’s clear is that Twitter’s business is intrinsically tied to all this, with regular stories this year about advertisers pulling out or suspending their Twitter ad budgets, most recently following an anti-semitism controversy with flames fanned by the platform’s mercurial owner.

A number of artists have already left Twitter, but where will they go to? 2023 saw the launch of the strongest Twitter-competitor yet, Instagram’s Threads. It started fast, signing up tens of millions of people, but the momentum seemed to stall. Meanwhile Mastodon, Bluesky and other rivals are small but growing.

In an increasingly visual world of TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat, not to mention a world where young people often share in more private communities and groups, perhaps a text-based public social network is an anachronism. But Twitter was important to many artists as they built their audiences on social media, so the health and culture of the platform still matters.