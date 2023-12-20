Full-time

Location: Remote

Salary: Competitive, depending on experience and location.

Reporting to: Sales Director

AIMS is a music-tech scale up providing game changing AI-powered software for music search & discovery. We work with some of the world’s biggest and most innovative music and media companies, including Warner Chapel PM, Universal PM, Hipgnosis and many more. We’re entirely self-funded and profitable, operating as a fully remote team of music and tech lovers based all over the world.

As a Senior Business Development Manager you’d be responsible for generating new business and growing existing client relationships at a very exciting stage for AIMS. We’ve grown exponentially since launching in 2019, having revolutionised music search & catalogue organisation with best in market technology for rights owners & media companies. This is an equally exciting role, and you should be a team player who’s hungry to hit the ground running, show strong initiative and make a mark delivering exceptional results.

WHAT WE EXPECT OF YOU

Industry and vertical opportunity scoping, prospecting and outreach

High value pitching, proposals, negotiations and closing

Driving growth through upsell and ensuring strong client retention

Being proactive in everything you do; identifying external opportunities and internal product and service improvements, on top of trends and market activities

Ability to work independently with a remote global team, and travel as required

Event attendance and networking where relevant, you’re a senior face of AIMS externally

PREFERRED EXPERIENCE, KNOWLEDGE, QUALIFICATIONS:

5+ years of Business Development experience, preferably in the music or B2B SaaS space

Ideally you have a solid understanding of the music and/or licensing space

Strong commercial accumen, confident structuring deals and engaging with C-Suite

Analytical and data driven with strong attention to detail

CRM knowledge, ideally Hubspot

WHAT WE OFFER

Competitive salary, based on your experience and location

Flexible holiday schedule

Career development; opportunity to increase responsibilities, shape the role and grow

The choice of fully remote work or in our offices in Prague or Copenhagen.

Be part of a fantastic, driven team

TO APPLY: sales-jobs@aimsapi.com