Full-time
Location: Remote
Salary: Competitive, depending on experience and location.
Reporting to: Sales Director
AIMS is a music-tech scale up providing game changing AI-powered software for music search & discovery. We work with some of the world’s biggest and most innovative music and media companies, including Warner Chapel PM, Universal PM, Hipgnosis and many more. We’re entirely self-funded and profitable, operating as a fully remote team of music and tech lovers based all over the world.
As a Senior Business Development Manager you’d be responsible for generating new business and growing existing client relationships at a very exciting stage for AIMS. We’ve grown exponentially since launching in 2019, having revolutionised music search & catalogue organisation with best in market technology for rights owners & media companies. This is an equally exciting role, and you should be a team player who’s hungry to hit the ground running, show strong initiative and make a mark delivering exceptional results.
WHAT WE EXPECT OF YOU
- Industry and vertical opportunity scoping, prospecting and outreach
- High value pitching, proposals, negotiations and closing
- Driving growth through upsell and ensuring strong client retention
- Being proactive in everything you do; identifying external opportunities and internal product and service improvements, on top of trends and market activities
- Ability to work independently with a remote global team, and travel as required
- Event attendance and networking where relevant, you’re a senior face of AIMS externally
PREFERRED EXPERIENCE, KNOWLEDGE, QUALIFICATIONS:
- 5+ years of Business Development experience, preferably in the music or B2B SaaS space
- Ideally you have a solid understanding of the music and/or licensing space
- Strong commercial accumen, confident structuring deals and engaging with C-Suite
- Analytical and data driven with strong attention to detail
- CRM knowledge, ideally Hubspot
WHAT WE OFFER
- Competitive salary, based on your experience and location
- Flexible holiday schedule
- Career development; opportunity to increase responsibilities, shape the role and grow
- The choice of fully remote work or in our offices in Prague or Copenhagen.
- Be part of a fantastic, driven team
TO APPLY: sales-jobs@aimsapi.com
