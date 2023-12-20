With many labels, artists, and teams continuing to in-house marketing efforts and shift focus to direct-to-fan business models, we’ve seen a proliferation of platforms emerge in 2023 that bring together a lot of the marketing and audience services that those teams need. (We’ve covered some of the notable platforms in this space in Tools.)

Smart Noise is one of those platforms – promising to help ease the marketing process, grow fanbases and improve discoverability.

It’s a competitive space and platforms need to serve a lot of different needs, so we chatted to new Smart Noise CMO AJ Abram – who was also part of Music Ally’s Creative Entrepreneur Programme in 2020 – about the platform’s ambitions for 2024 and the challenges he sees in the space.

AJ Abram

Music Ally: What’s the elevator pitch for Smart Noise?

AJ Abram: Smart Noise is the unique combination of tools that centralises marketing efforts, supercharging music discovery and audience growth.

There has historically been a disconnect between digital advertising and hard edge results in music, especially at the middle-tier level. Simply put, every talented artist has an audience somewhere in the digital landscape whether or not they know who those people are. But they exist; they’re just not finding the artists. So instead, Smart Noise finds them.

MA: What are the most interesting trends you see in the wider music market that play in to what Smart Noise is doing?

AJ A: We’re seeing a huge shift towards teams prioritising Direct To Fan marketing. This is evident from Bandcamp: in the past year alone, fans have spent almost $200m on artists’ digital and physical products on their platform.

In addition, it goes without saying that TikTok has revolutionised music discovery since the pandemic. This has, however, left a gap in audience development. An artist with a viral TikTok song doesn’t necessarily translate into a fanbase, as we’ve seen with numerous occurrences at live shows where the attendees are only paying attention to that one song. We aim to fill that gap.

Out of the digisphere and back in real life, artists are getting incredibly creative with physical products, sometimes even making things by hand. And more importantly, people are buying them at their shows. We want to give artists a platform to digitise and scale this relationship.

Superstars seem to no longer be a thing AJ Abram

Thankfully, there has been a sudden growth in the awareness of lifestyle sacrifices artists make in order to create. People are beginning to understand that even at superstar levels there is a discrepancy between fame and income. Take Snoop Dogg’s comments on his publishing income for instance. Countless established acts have day jobs and this is now understood by audiences, making them willing to spend a little bit more, knowing that they’re supporting an artist’s livelihood.

More broadly speaking, superstars seem to no longer be a thing. What household name can you think of after the Billie Eilish generation? Now it’s all about artists finding their niche audiences: the 1000 fan model is making a comeback and artists need to be ready to capitalise on this if they want a sustainable business.

MA: What about tech innovation to differentiate you from the competition? What’s on the company’s roadmap for 2024, and what impact do you hope it will have?

AJ A: Music discovery funnels are a gamified discovery experience for fans. With one conversion, a rightsholder can acquire lifetime presaves for whatever they release in the future, follows, saves, and streams, and most importantly: email addresses. Compare that with one conversion equalling one, maybe two Spotify streams and you’re in another ballpark.

We’re also currently working on an AI-driven Ad Creative generator: imagine being able to generate and test hundreds of creatives per campaign at the click of a button.

I joined Smart Noise because I used it. Simple as that. My management client Mohan Evans was at 300 monthly listeners pre-campaign. We ran ads using Smart Noise to his track River Walk. Three months on, the track has reached 100,000 streams, Mo has tripled his Spotify following and his monthly listeners peaked at 20K. We were worried it would drop when we paused the ad spend but he’s still comfortably hovering around 10K. He also received almost 100 DMs on instagram from people seeing the ad and loving the tune. As his manager, I do have to say, it’s a banger!